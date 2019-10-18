UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Recommends To Take Mazari's Viewpoint On Human Rights Reports

Fri 18th October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights headed by it's Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Friday recommended to take viewpoints of Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari on recent human rights reports by various important organisations.

The committee suggested to sought Mazari's feedback on the reports of organizations like the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and International Committee for Journalists on the state of media freedom in the country.

Secretary Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) briefed the meeting about the PEMRA rules under the article 19.

The committee meeting also recommended that the Maintenance and Welfare of old Parents and Senior Citizen Bill 2019 would be presented in next committee meeting from Ministry of Law and Ministry of Human Rights for further detailed analysis.

