Senate body recommends two months delay in MDCAT exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) on Thursday recommended delay in MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) exams by at least two months, whether to be conducted provincially or federally, owing to flooding in the country.

The committee that met here with Humayun Mohmand in the chair, was informed that the entry exams for the medical students of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been delayed from September 7 to 14, and further delay was expected due to floods and the implementation of the Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) Bill.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi raised the concern that students were already suffering from psychological issues due to Covid-19 and now by the floods.

Senator Rubina Khalid said students were not in a position to appear in the exams anytime soon.

The panel also discussed the application of Sahibzada Abu Zar, second year medical student in Ukraine, for accommodating Pakistanis medical students who had suffered due to the war and were now seeking admission in the country's medical colleges.

The Pakistani Ukrainian students also requested for exemption of National Equivalency board Exam (NEB) in view of the extraordinary situation.

The meeting was also attended by senators Fawzia Arshad, Sana Jamali, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Naseebullah Bazai, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and Seemee Ezdi.