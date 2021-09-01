UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Recommends Various Amendments In Anti-Rape Bill 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:10 PM

Senate body recommends various amendments in Anti-Rape Bill 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice Wednesday recommended various amendments in Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021.

The bill was moved by Law Minister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on June 15.

The Senate body met here under the chairmanship of Syed Ali Zaffar. Members including Shibli Faraz, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mian Raza Rabbani, Faooq Hamid Naek, Kamran Murtaza, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Walid Iqbal and senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice attended the meeting.

Minister for Law and Justice, Farogh Naseem and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Malika Bukhari were also present.

The committee after detailed review of the various clauses, recommended various amendments to the Anti-Rape Bill.

Taking up the issue of inclusion of transgenders into the Bill, the ministry suggested doing so would create complications, especially due to capacity issues in the healthcare sector. Child transgenders, however, would fall under the ambit of children in this law.

The committee recommended that retired judges must not be considered for this specialized court.

The ministry clarified that the reason for inclusion of retired judges was to facilitate women, since there were many women retired judges who could bring value to this mission. The age bracket was reduced to 65 years.

Voting on the decision to establish special courts was conducted, which was in the affirmative.

The ministry, while providing its stance on the matter was of the view that the creation of special courts was crucial to ensure that women were given a fair hearing and a congenial environment to generate evidence.

Raising concerns regarding false accusations, the committee was of the view that a safety valve must be given to the accused to ensure no injustice was done.

The committee stressed the need to include a clause that would allow for questioning to establish the presence or absence of consent.

It was consented that the Bill would be passed after reviewing the amended clauses in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Law Minister Raza Rabbani June Women From Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 minute ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

16 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

9 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

9 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

9 minutes ago
 US Consul General meets PA Speaker

US Consul General meets PA Speaker

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.