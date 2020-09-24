Senate body rejects 2 bills after at length deliberations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday rejected Senator Javed Abbasi's 'The Protection of the Rights to Religious Minority (Amendment) bill- 2020' and Rukhsana Zubairi's 'Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill-2020' after at length deliberations.

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri discussed the agenda items.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said a committee was already working to prevent the forced conversion of minorities as a Hindu had been made chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

He said uniform curriculum was being introduced in the country and education ministry had ensured removing hate material from the text books. From class one to five curriculum was ready while the curriculum for rest of the classes was being prepared right now, he added.

The meeting was attended by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Kishoo Bai, Abida Muhammad Azeem, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Javed Abbasi and Manzoor Ahmed Kakar.