UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Rejects 2 Bills After At Length Deliberations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Senate body rejects 2 bills after at length deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Thursday rejected Senator Javed Abbasi's 'The Protection of the Rights to Religious Minority (Amendment) bill- 2020' and Rukhsana Zubairi's 'Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill-2020' after at length deliberations.

The committee meeting chaired by Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri discussed the agenda items.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said a committee was already working to prevent the forced conversion of minorities as a Hindu had been made chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.

He said uniform curriculum was being introduced in the country and education ministry had ensured removing hate material from the text books. From class one to five curriculum was ready while the curriculum for rest of the classes was being prepared right now, he added.

The meeting was attended by Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Kishoo Bai, Abida Muhammad Azeem, Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Javed Abbasi and Manzoor Ahmed Kakar.

Related Topics

Senate Education Minority 2020 Afridi Muslim Family From

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

55 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

Chairman CPEC Authority meets Chief Minister Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Sued for Allegedly Stealing Niece's Inherita ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.