Senate body rejects further amendments bills on major ports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Senate standing committee on Maritime Affairs on Monday rejected the bill after majority of votes were casted against amendments bills regarding major ports of the country.

The committee, which met here with Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair, opposed the bills stating that the authority should remain with the Federal Government and should not be devolved to the Prime Minister or Minister's concerned.

The committee discussed the bills including further amendment of the Port Qasim Authority Act, 1973 [The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ordinance, 1979 (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Gwadar Port Authority Ordinance, 2002 (Amendment Bill, 2021).

During the proceedings, members of the committee recommended voting on the bills, in which four out of eight members opposed the bill, while four members were in favour of the amendments. The casting vote was left on the chair to decide.

The chairperson exercised her casting vote against the Bills. Consequently, the Billswere not passed by the committee.

The meeting was attended by Senator Fida Muhammad, Danesh Kumar, Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Naseema Ehsan, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Akram, Dost Muhammad Khan and Senator Maula Bux Chandio. Senior officials of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice and other attached departments were also in attendance.