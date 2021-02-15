UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Reviews 3,260 Public Petitions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:58 PM

The Senate's Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Monday reviewed the 3,260 public petitions referred by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on September 2, 2020

The committee, which met here with Muhammad Talha Mahmood in the chair, was informed that the matters of public petitions were in courts.

It dismissed the petitions that it could not give any decision on them.

The meeting was attended by senators Sami Ezi, Muhammad Javed Abbasi and Samina Saeed, and officials concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan

