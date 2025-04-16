Senate Body Reviews Budget Allocation And Progress Of Science And Technology Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 10:03 PM
The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology held a comprehensive review of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s budget utilization and project progress for the fiscal year 2024–25 during a meeting
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology held a comprehensive review of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s budget utilization and project progress for the fiscal year 2024–25 during a meeting.
The committee, chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, was briefed on 31 ongoing projects, with the Ministry reporting that 61% of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds allocated for the year had already been utilized.
It was further revealed that a significant portion-Rs. 14 billion-was earmarked for non-development expenditures, of which 56% was allocated to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).
Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah expressed concern over the disparity in compensation between administrative and academic staff, highlighting that administrative personnel enjoy higher pay and better facilities.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed that 73% of the total budget was consumed under the non-development head.
The committee also raised concerns about the delayed implementation of the Prime Minister’s Package for families of in-service deceased employees.
Chairman Kamil Ali Agha directed the Ministry to present a detailed report in the next meeting regarding the provision of such packages and emphasized strict adherence to the PM’s package policy.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, stressed the need for establishing advanced research centers to ensure accurate and innovative production processes.
He underscored the importance of controlling negative market trends through adoption of modern technologies.
The Ministry highlighted the Productivity, Quality, and Innovation (PQI) initiative-an incentive program offering up to Rs. 400,000 to SMEs aligning their operations with international standards.
The project aims to elevate production quality and boost national exports.
During the review of specific projects, the Chairman proposed that testing of medicines under the Computer-Controlled Fermentation project be made free and accessible to all, as a measure against counterfeit drugs. He also urged strict supervision of university-led projects and submission of comprehensive updates to the Committee.
On the Gene Editing of Biological Agents for Nutritional Biochemical Project, officials informed that high-yield, resilient wheat and soybean seeds have been developed and are under testing. The Committee advised that potential health impacts of genetically developed seeds must be carefully assessed before mass production.
The Chairman lauded the progress in the Semiconductor Chip Development project and recommended nationwide expansion and enhanced funding for its continuation.
Concluding the session, the Committee endorsed all ongoing and proposed projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology for the upcoming fiscal year, following a detailed examination.
Recent Stories
Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutions to enhance national exports ..
Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress of Science and Technology pro ..
125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation centres
The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho rece ..
Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila
223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized during crackdown on traffic violat ..
President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar applauds P ..
Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: Amorim
ADQ, IHC, Modon form new infrastructure platform ‘Gridora’ to accelerate dev ..
DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five strategic MoUs signed with Russia ..
MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..
Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress of Science and Technology projects3 minutes ago
-
125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation centres3 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho receives AKU Lifetime Ac ..1 minute ago
-
Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila1 minute ago
-
223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized during crackdown on traffic violations: Sindh Senior M ..1 minute ago
-
President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar applauds PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ..1 minute ago
-
Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division49 minutes ago
-
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes53 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development53 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis53 minutes ago
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister59 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations59 minutes ago