Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress of Science and Technology projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology held a comprehensive review of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s budget utilization and project progress for the fiscal year 2024–25 during a meeting.

The committee, chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, was briefed on 31 ongoing projects, with the Ministry reporting that 61% of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds allocated for the year had already been utilized.

It was further revealed that a significant portion-Rs. 14 billion-was earmarked for non-development expenditures, of which 56% was allocated to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah expressed concern over the disparity in compensation between administrative and academic staff, highlighting that administrative personnel enjoy higher pay and better facilities.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology confirmed that 73% of the total budget was consumed under the non-development head.

The committee also raised concerns about the delayed implementation of the Prime Minister’s Package for families of in-service deceased employees.

Chairman Kamil Ali Agha directed the Ministry to present a detailed report in the next meeting regarding the provision of such packages and emphasized strict adherence to the PM’s package policy.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, stressed the need for establishing advanced research centers to ensure accurate and innovative production processes.

He underscored the importance of controlling negative market trends through adoption of modern technologies.

The Ministry highlighted the Productivity, Quality, and Innovation (PQI) initiative-an incentive program offering up to Rs. 400,000 to SMEs aligning their operations with international standards.

The project aims to elevate production quality and boost national exports.

During the review of specific projects, the Chairman proposed that testing of medicines under the Computer-Controlled Fermentation project be made free and accessible to all, as a measure against counterfeit drugs. He also urged strict supervision of university-led projects and submission of comprehensive updates to the Committee.

On the Gene Editing of Biological Agents for Nutritional Biochemical Project, officials informed that high-yield, resilient wheat and soybean seeds have been developed and are under testing. The Committee advised that potential health impacts of genetically developed seeds must be carefully assessed before mass production.

The Chairman lauded the progress in the Semiconductor Chip Development project and recommended nationwide expansion and enhanced funding for its continuation.

Concluding the session, the Committee endorsed all ongoing and proposed projects of the Ministry of Science and Technology for the upcoming fiscal year, following a detailed examination.