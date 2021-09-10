Senate body reviews Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021

Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday reviewed Elections Act, 2017,"The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021" clause by clause and approved some amendments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday reviewed Elections Act, 2017,"The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021" clause by clause and approved some amendments.

The Committee, met here with Senator Taj Haider in the chair, was briefed by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Babar Awan.

Senator Babar Awan briefed the committee point by point at 37 objections raised by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr.

Sania Nishtar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary ECP also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Taj Haider welcomed the decision of Chairman Senate to include Senator Samina Mumtaz in the Committee.

The committee also discussed the bill further to amend the Elections Act, 2017 "The Elections (Second Amendment) Bill 2021.

The members of the Committee including Senators Dr. Muhammad Farooq Naseem, Azam Nazir Tarar, Abida Muhammad Azeem, Hilal ur Rehman, Farooq Hamid Naek, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Kamran Murtaza, Prof. Sajid Mir, Syed Ali Zafar and Waleed Iqbal also attended the meeting.