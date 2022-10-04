UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Reviews Existing Provisions, Proposed Amendments In ICT Trust Act, 2020

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The meeting of the Senate Select Committee Tuesday reviewed the existing provisions and the proposed amendments in the ICT Trust Act, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Senate Select Committee Tuesday reviewed the existing provisions and the proposed amendments in the ICT Trust Act, 2020.

The body met with Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati in chair and was attended by Senators including; Shahdat Awan, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Dilawar Khan, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Saifullah Abro, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Mohsin Aziz along with senior officers from ministry of interior and ministry of law. The Mover, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed was not present.

The committee considered the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The argument revolved around whether or not proposed amendments were endorsed in the context of FATF concerns.

DG FATF, Ministry of Interior informed the committee that Amendment of Section 16, Act XXV of 2020 was withdrawn.

Regarding Amendment of Section 17, Act XXV of 2020 the body was informed that this Section was crucial; removal of which would affect numerous other Sections/Clauses.

DG FATF, Ministry of Interior informed the Committee that the Ministry after thorough review did not support the Amendment of Section 17, Act XXV of 2020. Amendment for Section 24, Act XXV of 2020 was accepted.

The matter was disposed off due to absence of the Mover.

