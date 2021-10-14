UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Reviews Issue Of Illegal Fishing Trawlers In Balochistan's Territorial Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Thursday reviewed the issue of illegal fishing trawlers in the territorial waters of Balochistan and the measures taken by the ministry to curb illegal fishing by foreign trawlers and Pakistan Merchant Marine Policy 2001.

Giving a detailed briefing on the fishing of foreign trawlers in the maritime boundaries of Balochistan, the Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs said that the Chinese trawlers had returned on August 25, 2021 and the ministry has completely shut down both trawlers and joint ventures.

In order to stop trawling, the secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan have been requested to ban the raw material of net used for trawling.

The ministry has also approved deep fishing rules from the cabinet and set up a vessel monitoring system to monitor boats at sea.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo told the Secretary Maritime Affairs that the issue of trawlers has been going on for a long time and there was a massive protest by local fishermen in Gwadar on September 30, 2021 against illegal trawlers.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo said that steps should also be taken to stop inter-provincial trawling.

Chairperson Committee Senator Rubina Khalid raised the question of whether any action is being taken against illegal trawlers. The Standing Committee was informed that there is imprisonment for five years and a fine of Rs 10 million.

Chairperson Standing Committee Senator Rubina Khalid after a thorough review of the matter said that the Standing Committee would soon visit Sindh and Balochistan provinces in which details would be sought from the fisheries authorities on the spot.

The party presented recommendations and suggestions for the prevention of illegal fishing by foreign trawlers.

Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs informed the committee that about 200 trained sailors graduate from Pakistan Marine academy every year.

The meeting of was attended by Senators Abida Mohammad Azeem, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Kamran Michael, Naseema Ehsan, Mohammad Tahir Bizenjo besides Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs and senior officials.

