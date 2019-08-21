UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Reviews Issues Of High Tariff, Capacity Charges, Heat Rates Of IPPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:16 PM

Sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Power on Wednesday reviewed matters related to power,including the issues of high tariff, capacity charges, heat rates and calculation of pay back periods of Independent Power Producers (IPPSs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Power on Wednesday reviewed matters related to power,including the issues of high tariff, capacity charges, heat rates and calculation of pay back periods of Independent Power Producers (IPPSs).

The committee was met here at Parliament House, chaired by Convener Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak.

The committee said that five companies were earning Rs. 40 million additional profits out of 186 companies. The committee recommended that accountability of five companies should be conducted.

The committee also sought a report on the extra ordinary profits earned by these five companies.

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) assured his full cooperation in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Muhammad Akram, Chairman NEPRA and other senior officials.

