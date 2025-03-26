Senate body reviews major infrastructure projects

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Wednesday reviewed the progress and future plans for key infrastructure projects across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Wednesday reviewed the progress and future plans for key infrastructure projects across Pakistan.

The meeting chaired by Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, was attended by senior officials including the Secretary of Communications, Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), and provided critical insights into the Ministry of Communications' plans and the status of ongoing development works.

The Ministry of Communications presented its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming financial year 2025-26, highlighting its ambitious roadmap for national infrastructure development. The ministry is currently overseeing a total of 105 projects for the ongoing financial year, with 15 new projects and 90 ongoing projects being actively pursued.

These projects are part of a larger national effort with a cumulative cost exceeding Rs 240 billion. Chairman NHA emphasized that the Ministry of Finance had released Rs 56 billion for the second quarter of the current financial year, with an additional similar amount expected to be disbursed in the remaining quarters.

A detailed briefing on the progress of the Hyderabad M6 Motorway was provided during the meeting, marking it as one of the key projects currently under development.

In addition, Senator Maulana Abdul Wasi raised concerns over the DI Khan Kuchlak Zhob Highway, calling for an expedited pace of work on the critical route. Addressing these concerns, the Chairman of NHA noted that security challenges were impacting the project's progress. However, he reassured the committee that this highway remains on the priority list, stressing its importance for regional connectivity.

The meeting also highlighted several major infrastructure projects that are expected to drive growth and connectivity across the country.

Chairman NHA confirmed that, under the instructions of the then prime minister M-25 and M-28 motorways in Balochistan are now among the top priorities for the government. Additionally, the M-6 Motorway in Sindh and the Dasu Dam section of the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan were confirmed to be on the priority list, ensuring enhanced connectivity in key regions

The committee also discussed the financial aspect of these projects, with Chairman NHA stating that the Ministry of Finance has been proactive in releasing funds to maintain the momentum of ongoing projects. With the government’s support and the anticipated funds in the coming quarters, the completion of these strategic highways and motorways will play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic development.

Earlier, the Calling Attention Notice regarding the issue of imposition of toll tax without completion of 17 Km road from Rajarasti to Umerkot despite passage of four years since the construction started in 2021 against the scheduled completion time of six months moved by Senator Poonjo Bheel in the Senate sitting held on 14" February, 2025 was taken up and resolved. The NHA assured the committee after deliberations that the toll plaza will be removed.

The meeting was attended by Senators Jam Saifuallah Khan , Saifullah Abro, Dost Ali Jeesar, Abdul Wasay, and Asad Qasim were in attendance.