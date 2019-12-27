(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A special committee of the Senate on Friday discussed the mechanism for accountability of judges through parliament and NAB 's power of investigation under Anti-money Laundering Act 2010.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naik, who chaired the meeting, said it was important to define which case came under the Act and what powers, both FIA and NAB, had in this regard.

He questioned what were the reasons for the grey list and what rules and regulations were on statuary book in this regard.

He sought a detailed briefing by the Chairman NAB, DG FIA and Secretary Finance in the next meeting.

Regarding the mechanism of accountability of judges and judicial officers, the convener of committee called for a briefing, firstly from law ministry on the issue.

Senator Javed Abbasi said that the current mechanism was not effective since many cases of misconduct of judicial officers were still pending added "we should follow the model of other developed countries.

" Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that it was a common practice in the world, that laws were enacted after taking the stakeholders on board including civil society, media and bar associations.

The Convener said that it was appropriate to take briefing from Secretary of Law first and then take the opinion of stakeholders, adding for visible change, international models may be considered.

Regarding the mechanism for acquiring land and payments through Section 4-k of Land Acquisition Act, the committee convener expressed reservations and said that people were facing severe problems.

He directed the Interior Ministry officials to finalize proposals in this regard and put these before the committee.

District Collector Islamabad Waseem Ahmed briefed the committeeabout the current mechanism in this regard.