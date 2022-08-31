Senate body reviews NHA projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The sub-Committee on the Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Wednesday reviewed the completed and ongoing projects by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The meeting which was held here was convened under the Convenorship of Senator Saifullah Abro while those who attended included Senator Danesh Kumar and senior officers from the Ministry of Communications.

The sub-Committee reviewed various completed and ongoing projects by NHA from 2008 onwards, to identify the cost overruns and reasons for it.

The committee was informed that there were 33 projects that were completed at increased cost, which was almost 13 per cent more than the initial bid. The main reasons for increased costs of projects were difference between financial funds and financial phasing in PC-I; cost escalation; additional scope of work and land acquisition issues.

Meanwhile, the committee showed displeasure regarding the submitted data and directed the ministry to provide a detailed summary of the pre-qualification and bidding process.

The Convener Committee also stressed the need for the pre-qualification process to be transparent and bids to be awarded on merit. He was of the view that following international standards in this regard would be helpful.

The committee reviewed the Larkana – Khairpur Bridge Project; Lakhi- Naudero – Larkana project; Zhob - Mughal Kot Project and the Larkana – Moenjo Daro Road Project while Hyderabad – Sukkur Road project also came under discussion.