Senate body reviews NHA projects, Disaster Management Fund Operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Wednesday reviewed the National Highway Authority (NHA) projects and Disaster Management Fund Operations, emphasized the need for reliable monitoring of the projects by the NHA.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani. It was attended by Senators Hamid Khan, Danesh Kumar, Falak Naz, and Aimal Wali Khan, along with the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Communications, and senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, said a press release.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Communications provided a comprehensive briefing on the recommendations made during the committee meeting held on 10-07-2024. Regarding the diversion of funds through re-appropriation for the expedited construction of the N-25 Highway.

Similarly, on the compliance status of the Khuzdar-Kuchlak Dualization Project, the chairman of the committee emphasized the need for reliable monitoring by the NHA, noting that it is impractical for senators to personally inspect all routes. He questioned how sub-standard materials were approved for use on the newly constructed road at the Jeeva Check Post and recommended that accountability measures be implemented.

He said, “how come is it possible that such a sub-standard road has been constructed under the supervision of NHA and consultant.” The Committee emphasized that their responsibility must be fixed and actions must be taken against who are involved in this malpractice and NHA must ensure that no such ill-practice occurs in the future.

In response, the NHA chairman assured the committee that steps are being taken to identify and replace negligent personnel within the organization.

It was reported that the Project Director had been warned and instructed to oversee rectification work, ensuring vigilance in the future. Additionally, the Project Director has been directed to monitor the performance of the supervisory consultant staff and submit monthly performance reports for review. The NHA also briefed the committee on safety measures being implemented in the West Zone of Balochistan. The chairman of the committee commended the NHA chairman for the initiatives undertaken.

In addition, regarding the relevant records of M/s Techno-CMC-ACC Consortium presented to the committee, Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani questioned the progress of its rehabilitation efforts over the past year. He remarked that the issues have been recurring with no tangible solution provided thus far. He further suggested adopting a model with a proven track record of success. The committee unanimously recommended conducting an on-ground visit to the site to formulate a comprehensive solution.

Moreover, the CEO of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) provided a comprehensive briefing on its operations, mandate as outlined in the memorandum of association, and core objectives. The briefing emphasized optimizing the impact of investments to build a resilient and adaptive future for Pakistan. The thematic areas and regions prone to disasters were also thoroughly examined.

The chairman of the committee, along with other members, inquired about the mechanism for the selection and distribution of projects across provinces. It was reported that the loan itself establishes the criteria, serving as the basis for distribution. Once the technical groundwork is laid, projects are selected, and broader distribution is carried out. However, there is no fixed or predefined criterion for distribution.