Senate Body Reviews Previous Recommendations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:41 PM

Senate body reviews previous recommendations

Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions on Monday reviewed the recommendations given in previous meeting of the committee

The committee met in chair of Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

The committee met in chair of Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

Members of the committee including Seantor Haji Momin Khan, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Hidayatullah, Senator Anwar Lal Din, Senator Muhammad Yaqob Nasir, Senator Hilal ur Rehman, Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hasan also attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DG Planning and other senior officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

