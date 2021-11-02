Senate body reviews progress on development schemes in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Tuesday discussed details of approved and executed schemes of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and Annual Development programme (ADP) in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Committee showed displeasure on discrepancy in data presented by the Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and figures submitted by the Department of Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary SAFRON recommended that the two departments must jointly review the numbers to present details afresh to the Committee for review.

It was revealed that details of 8 districts had been reviewed and submitted to the Committee; results of which varied extensively showing a discrepancy of Rs 23 million in 2018-19 and Rs 8 million in 2020.

Chairman Committee, Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman was of the view that merged areas of FATA remained a non-priority for both the Federal Government and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He directed that completely reviewed, with proper break-up of released and utilized funds be submitted to the Committee in the next meeting.

Discussing financial progress of projects, it was revealed that the Insaf Rozgar Scheme had let out Rs 10,000 million to local banks on a 4 percent mark-up, which were now responsible of criteria setting of beneficiaries and disbursement of funds.

Reviewing the final report by Secretary SAFRON on the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Hidayat Ullah regarding arising problems in merged FATA districts; the Committee was informed of the issues and challenges faced by the government that included timely release of funds for government planned projects.

While being briefed by Director General Soil Conservation the Committee was informed of the two projects in merger districts conducted by AIP and ADP related to rain water harvesting and ground water recharge respectively.

Dissatisfied by the presented data the committee directed that the matter be taken up at a later date after reassessment of data.

The Committee took strict notice of FATA related vacancies being filled by the people of other areas.

The meeting was attended by Senators including Anwar Lal Dean, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Danesh Kumar, Dost Muhammad Khan, Gurdeep Singh, Hidyat Ullah, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Shamim Afridi and senior officers of the SAFRON, Department of Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.