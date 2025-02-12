Senate Body Reviews Road Safety, Infrastructure Concerns In Less Developed Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:33 PM
The Senate Functional Committee on the Problems of Less Developed Areas reviewed compliance reports and the current status of roads and infrastructure in less developed areas on Wednesday
The meeting was chaired by Acting Chairman of the Committee, Senator Danesh Kumar, convened at Parliament House which was attended by Senators Falak Naz, Hamid Khan, Aimal Wali Khan, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and senior officials from the relevant departments, said a press release.
Senator Falak Naz expressed concern about the Lowari Tunnel and N-45 in Chitral, which have been causing accidents. She urged the National Highways Authority (NHA) chairman to inquire about funding for road repairs in Chitral.
The NHA chairman explained that the matter was hindered by litigation. He further said that the status quo had not been resolved in their favor and legal counsel was being considered.
Senator Danesh Kumar pointed out that this matter had been under litigation since 2020, which had raised concerns. The chairman mentioned that efforts would be made to vacate the status quo.
He also explained that the Kalash Valley needs to meet NHA standards, and in some towns, land acquisition by the concerned authorities is necessary.
In response, Senator Danesh Kumar stated that in the next meeting, representatives from the provincial government would be called to address and clarify the matter.
He emphasized that the solution to the issue lies in addressing the matter locally and consulting the provincial authorities.
He also appreciated the NHA chairman for his efforts. The chairman also reported that while funding is limited overall, in places like Kalash Valley where funds are available, other limitations are hindering progress.
Moreover, during the meeting, Senator Ajmal Khan proposed that there should be a separate interchange for Islamabad and the airport. He pointed out that more than half of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population travels through Islamabad and emphasized the need for a separate interchange to reduce the regular hassles faced by people from KPK.
The committee unanimously decided to consult engineers on this matter and discuss possible solutions. The NHA chairman acknowledged the issue and assured the committee that they would try to find a solution.
The committee also discussed the Indus Highway/N-55. The NHA chairman reported that the delay in rehabilitation of N-55 is currently under investigation. Work on Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 is ongoing, while bidding for Tranche 3 has already started. Tranche 2 is already 90 percent complete, he reported.
Additionally, Danesh Kumar recommended conducting a survey for the Petaro 7 road and presenting the findings at the next meeting.
In his concluding remarks, Danesh Kumar, along with the Committee Members, expressed their reservations about the absence of the Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology.
