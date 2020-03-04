Senate body reviews steps to enhance IT export

(@FahadShabbir)

Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Wednesday reviewed the steps taken by the government for increase of exports in the IT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate's Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Wednesday reviewed the steps taken by the government for increase of exports in the IT sector.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid.

The committee took up the issue of uploading of pornographic material involving children by the criminal elements.

It also discussed the matter of dissemination of wrong information about parliamentarians on social media and asked the relevant departments to take action.

The committee also discussed the budgetary needs of the Ministry of Information Technology.