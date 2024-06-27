Senate body reviews strategic initiatives, operational reforms of maritime sector

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs convened its maiden meeting to deliberate on the current state and future trajectory of Pakistan's maritime sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs convened its maiden meeting to deliberate on the current state and future trajectory of Pakistan's maritime sector.

Chaired by Senator Faisal Vawda, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Senators Pervez Rashid, Rubina Qaim Khani, Chairmans KPT, PQA, GPA, and other officials of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah presented an in-depth briefing to the Committee, highlighting critical aspects of maritime policies and departmental operations. He elucidated the working mechanisms of various departments under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, providing a detailed account of their functions and operational challenges.

A significant portion of the discussion was related to the questions about the feasibility of managing Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) as separate entities versus a potential merger.

The federal minister responded by underscoring the unique business model of PQA, which includes an industrial complex with 18 berths, a unique blend of public-private partnerships (PPP). He highlighted the competitive advantages of PQA, such as lower tariffs compared to KPT and its strategic location near LNG zones, projecting its operational sustainability until 2040. Qaiser Sheikh emphasized that maintaining two distinct ports fosters healthy competition and enhances overall performance.

The minister highlighted the immense potential for attracting substantial investments in Pakistan's maritime sector, signaling a blue economy revolution. Foreign investors from China, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have expressed keen interest in investing in the sector. The strategic development of Gwadar Port was a focal point, with discussions addressing security concerns, infrastructure deficiencies, and the necessity for a direct passageway to Central Asia, and China. The development of a free zone, initiation of industrial activities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the construction of the second-largest airport in Gwadar were identified as transformative projects.

The Committee recognized the fisheries sector as a key area for economic growth, applauding the recent budgetary measure reducing duties on fish seeds and hatcheries to zero.

Senator Pervez Rasheed articulated the multifaceted utility of coastal assets for commercial, tourism, and industrial purposes, advocating for a shift from confrontation to cooperation policies. The committee supported the notion of leveraging coastal assets for broader economic benefits.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous call for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders to enhance the maritime sector's contribution to Pakistan's economy. The committee members reiterated their commitment in facilitating the ministry's efforts and ensuring all departments work cohesively towards shared goals.