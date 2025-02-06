Senate Body Reviews WAPDA Audit Inquiries
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources, led by Senator Shahadat Awan, convened Thursday to receive a comprehensive briefing concerning the inquiries conducted by the ministry upon the recommendations of the Departmental Accounts Committee and Public Accounts Committee in the audit paras of WAPDA.
The officials informed that 56 inquiries were conducted on the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), of which 43 are completed, 10 are in progress, and the remaining three are being investigated by NAB. Additionally, 381 inquiries were initiated upon the recommendations of the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC), of which 308 are completed and 67 are pending, said a press release.
Senator Shahadat Awan stated that 187 audit paras are pending, with some having been pending since 1985, and surprisingly, the ministry didn’t have any records in some cases.
Secretary Water Resources apprised that the inquiry on all the audit paras will be conducted in chronological order; however, priority is given to foreign-aided projects.
After detailed deliberation, the Committee recommended that the ministry provide the details of cases pending before the courts. The Committee also recommended providing the details of individuals against whom responsibilities have been fixed upon the conclusion of inquiries.
In attendance Senators Saadia Abbas, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Secretary Water Resources Syed Ali Murtaza, Chairman WAPDA Lt. General (Retd) Sajjad Ghani along with other senior officials of relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared ..
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related ..
Honhaar Scholarship Scheme to be expanded to other provinces
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to addres ..
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China to expand cultural exchanges to build closer community of shared future3 minutes ago
-
Govt enacts PECA law in good faith to regulate digital media: Atta Tarar4 minutes ago
-
Pak-Bangladesh synergy raises hope for revival of SAARC4 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews WAPDA audit inquiries4 minutes ago
-
FinMin stresses need to adopt policies framed to address climate-change-related issues7 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s letter discarded as trash: Azma14 minutes ago
-
DS jail suspended for mismanagement14 minutes ago
-
Strict public dealing hours enforced in Gujrat14 minutes ago
-
PECA Law: NA body decides to form sub-committee comprising journalists to address concerns16 minutes ago
-
No more shortage of meningitis vaccine for Umrah travelers: secretary24 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates MS Girls Elementary School library24 minutes ago
-
Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club wins Kashmir Kabaddi Cup33 minutes ago