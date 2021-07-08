Senate body seeks a detailed briefing on procedure of notifications, OM & policy along with TROs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Delegated Legislation on Thursday sought a detailed briefing in the next meeting on the procedure of notifications, office memorandum (OM) and policy along with the temporary restraining orders (TROs).

The committee met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek.

Apart from the committee members, officials of Law and Justice, Additional Secretary Establishment Division and Health Ministry officials attended the meeting.

The committee chairman also sought details of all acts and rules from the Ministry of Health and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials at its next meeting to review the basic and proposed legislation on the regulation of alternative medicine in Pakistan.

On the question of the procedure of notification, OM and policy, the justice and law secretary said OM is an executive order and not at par with the legislative order while SRO (statuary regulation order) numbers are placed on the notification which has legislative backing.

The law and justice secretary briefed the committee on the nature, scope and procedure of delegated legislation.

The secretary apprised the committee that the cabinet's sub-committee; the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) after reviewing the rules and regulations, is sent to the cabinet. If any change has to be made, it is forwarded to the Federal government under the Rules of business 1973. After the approval of the federal government, the amended rules are returned to the ministry.

The ministry put SRO number and it becomes part of the official gazette. On the question of the chairman of the committee, the law and justice secretary told the committee that no amendment was made in the Rules of Business 1973 after the Mustafa Impex case.

The committee chairman proposed to rectify the Rules of Business 1973 in the light of the Mustafa Impex case.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Samina Mumtaz, Senator Kesho Bai, Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Prof Sajid Mir, Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani and Senator Maulvi Faiz Muhammad, Secretary Law and Justice, Additional Secretary Establishment Division and officials from the Ministry of Health and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) also attended the meeting.