Senate body seeks apology from 13 newspapers on publishing of expunged remarks

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Friday sought apology from specific newspapers for publishing remarks, expunged by Chairman Senate during proceedings of the House.

The committee issued the direction for apology after Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak raised the matter regarding non-adherence to the restriction on use of expunged words.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz stressed that media organizations should put in place a mechanism to promote good parliamentary practices.

Two representatives of a group of newspapers explained their position regarding publishing of expunged remarks in a front page news story. They said the newspaper had already printed its apology on the front page.

After discussion, Senator Nauman accepted apology of the group and said that remarks expunged by Chairman Senate should not be published again.

He said in case of violation of rules of the Parliament on expunged remarks, the licence of a newspaper should be cancelled.

Senator Nauman stressed that supremacy of Parliament and implementation of law ought to be ensured.

On recommendation of the Senators, chairman committee Senator Faisal Javed directed the Information Ministry to seek apology from 13 other newspapers that published the remarks expunged by the Chairman Senate.

The Ministry of Information will submit report to the committee about the newspapers which will print the apology in this regard.� The committee was informed that a workshop would be held to familiarize the reporters about rules of procedure and conduct of business of the Parliament.

After some early discussion, the committee deferred the consideration of point of public importance raised by Senator Bahramand Tangi regarding provision of information by Pakistan Television about the persons appointed by it.

The committee also deferred the agenda related to telecast of a wrong map of in some tv programmes, as the mover Senator Musadiq Malik could not attend the meeting.

The chair asked the ptv management about the production quality of video of the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations General Assembly.

An official of PTV told that high definition equipment was acquired on rent for the speech of the Prime Minister.

Senator Faisal Javed noted that the speech of the Prime Minister was the most watched speech in the world. He observed that PTV was giving appropriate coverage to the opposition parties.

The committee directed that electronic media should air public service messages to create awareness about the rising incidents of abuse and assault.

The chairman committee said that a bill against abuse and assault will be introduced in the Parliament. A databank, carrying information of lost people, would also be established, he added.

The chair directed that provisions of the Zainab Alert Bill should be implemented.

When Senator Pervaiz Rashid raised the matter of ban of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on telecast of speeches of Nawaz Sharif on news channels, the chair said chairman PEMRA should explain to the committee about the context in which the ban was imposed.� Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Sabir Shah, Ghous Niazi,Kamran Michael, Moula Bux Chandio, Rubina Khalid and Rukhsana also attendedthe meeting.