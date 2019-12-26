Senate Body seeks extensive briefing by IRSA on water distribution system

Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday directed Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and all provincial irrigation departments to give an extensive briefing about specific particulars of water distribution mechanism, in its next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday directed Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and all provincial irrigation departments to give an extensive briefing about specific particulars of water distribution mechanism, in its next meeting.

The Senate body also directed the officials to provide all rules and systems in place for this purpose.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Senator Shamim Afridi at the Parliament House, was also attended among others by Senators Muhammad Usman Kakar, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Sassui Palijo, John Kenneth Williams, Syed Sabir Shah, Waleed Iqbal, Secretary Water Resources, representatives from WAPDA, and irrigation departments.

The committee discussed the matter of the land, lost due to sea intrusion on different coastal district of Sindh and the construction of Sindh Barrage and its impact on reduction of sea intrusion. It decided to move the privilege motion against Chairman WAPDA for not attending the meetings.

Regarding the present status and way forward on Dasu Hydropower Project, the committee was told that the project was 74 km downstream from Diamer-Bhasha Dam on the Karakoram Highway(KKH).

It was informed that some portion of the existing KKH will submerge in the dam and the portion was being constructed on an alternative route close by.

It was a run-of-the-river project that will produce 4320 MW of power and the dam height was 242 m.

The body was informed that the cost had escalated from Rs 486 billion to 511 billion due to the land acquisition issues and the revised completion date was February 2025 .

It was informed that preparatory work contracts of Rs 50 billion had been signed and work was in progress. For the main work, two contracts had been awarded and ground work was in progress while for electromechanical works contract had been signed. Land acquisition will also be completed in 2020.

Discussing present status of Phase-II of the Greater Thal Canal Project, the Committee was told that Asian Development Bank had been approached for financing the project and the project would change the living conditions of the people and will bring prosperity by a better canal system in the area.

The Committee was also given briefing on construction of five small dams in Balochistan, Sharan Dam in Sherani, Zama Khulgi Dam, Baratkhel Cheena Dam, Urgus Dam and Kum Khurasan Dam in Killa Saifullah.

The Committee decided to write to provincial governments and also directedthe federal ministry to do the same to expedite the process of sending PC-1 ofthe projects to the federal government for approval.