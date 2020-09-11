Senate Body Seeks "forensic Report" Of Pilots' Examination Software

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Friday sought a 'forensic report' of the Examination Software used in award of alleged fake flying licences to pilots, which caused some international restrictions on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 )

The committee, headed by Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, asked the quarters concerned to submit the forensic report so that the root cause behind the issuance of alleged fake licneces could be unearthed.

The committee asserted that details of the software designer and those who operated it must be submitted to the committee, and invited forensic experts to interpret the report.

The body was informed that an inquiry was conducted by a five-member team headed by Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Rizwan Ahmed.

It was told that scrutiny of the pilots' examination records by the Aviation Division and Civil Aviation Authority in the past had revealed discrepancies in the result sheets generated by the examination software and the attendance sheets generated for the examination.

Some of the pilots were actually not registered for the scheduled tests/exams, whereas exams were held on holidays or in some cases outside the working hours.

Pakistan Airline Pilots' Association (PALPA) informed the committee that during the course of investigation, none of its members was heard. It also expressed reservations over the matterof fake licences.

The body asked PALPA to submit their reservations in writing. It asked the authorities concerned to present the forensic report in the next meeting, besides summoning Rizwan Ahmed. Among others, the meeting was attended by Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo and Sajjad Hussain Turi, besides, senior officers from the Aviation Division and PALPA.