UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Seeks "forensic Report" Of Pilots' Examination Software

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

Senate body seeks

A Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Friday sought a 'forensic report' of the Examination Software used in award of alleged fake flying licences to pilots, which caused some international restrictions on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation Friday sought a 'forensic report' of the Examination Software used in award of alleged fake flying licences to pilots, which caused some international restrictions on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The committee, headed by Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, asked the quarters concerned to submit the forensic report so that the root cause behind the issuance of alleged fake licneces could be unearthed.

The committee asserted that details of the software designer and those who operated it must be submitted to the committee, and invited forensic experts to interpret the report.

The body was informed that an inquiry was conducted by a five-member team headed by Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) Rizwan Ahmed.

It was told that scrutiny of the pilots' examination records by the Aviation Division and Civil Aviation Authority in the past had revealed discrepancies in the result sheets generated by the examination software and the attendance sheets generated for the examination.

Some of the pilots were actually not registered for the scheduled tests/exams, whereas exams were held on holidays or in some cases outside the working hours.

Pakistan Airline Pilots' Association (PALPA) informed the committee that during the course of investigation, none of its members was heard. It also expressed reservations over the matterof fake licences.

The body asked PALPA to submit their reservations in writing. It asked the authorities concerned to present the forensic report in the next meeting, besides summoning Rizwan Ahmed. Among others, the meeting was attended by Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo and Sajjad Hussain Turi, besides, senior officers from the Aviation Division and PALPA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Holidays Asad Ali From Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Chief Minister distributes compensatory cheques am ..

2 minutes ago

Nation marks Quaid's 72nd death anniversary

2 minutes ago

Sec Urban Planning plants sapling in Zarghoon Town ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish delegation visits KP Assembly , discusses ..

2 minutes ago

Esper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Discuss Situation ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt to complete its tenure, Zain Qureshi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.