Senate Body Seeks PIA Pilots' Details, Gets Briefing On Aviation Division

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

The Senate's Standing Committee on Aviation Thursday sought details of the pilots working with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and got briefing on functions of the Aviation Division and its attached departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Aviation Thursday sought details of the pilots working with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and got briefing on functions of the Aviation Division and its attached departments.

The committee meeting, chaired by Hidayat Ullah, reviewed working procedures, budget, number of employees, challenges faced by the aviation division and its subsidiaries and the performance of the institutions.

It also looked into the measures taken by the Aviation Division to improve performance of the attached departments and its future plans to tackle the confronted challenges on professional front.

It was the committee's first meeting after its reconstitution followed by the Senate elections.

Chairman Hidayat Ullah said the committee proceedings would be made more effective with mutual consultation of the members so that the confronted issues could be removed in an efficient manner.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that the previous body had worked very hard and made some decisions which would have benefited, if implemented, in improving institutional affairs.

Secretary Aviation Shoukat Ali gave a detailed briefing to the committee on the Aviation Division's mission, subsidiaries, functions, organizational structure, number of employees, aviation budget and performance.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mian Raza Rabbani, Aun Abbas, Faisal Javed, Saleem Mandviwala, Afnan Ullah Khan, Dilawar Khan and Sherry Rehman, besides Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Secretary Aviation Shoukat Ali, Advisor to CEO PIA Amir Hayat, Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Khaqan Murtaza, Chief Security Office of Airport Security Force, Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department and other senior officials.

