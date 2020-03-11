UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Seeks Reasons Behind New Polio Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Senate body seeks reasons behind new polio cases

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday sought details of polio situation and reasons behind increasing number of cases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday sought details of polio situation and reasons behind increasing number of cases in the country.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujaat expressed the desire to receive detailed briefing on Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

Some members of the committee were of the view that former head of polio immunization program should be invited to know the actual causes behind increasing number of polio cases.

The committee directed the Ministry of National Health Services to resolve the matter of health allowance and additional duties of doctors working at Parliament' pharmacy. Some members suggested to move this mater to Finance Bill.

Senator Ayesha Raza said that at one stage the polio cases reached at eight from 360 but again new polio cases were being reported regularly, which was concerning, she added.

National Coordinator Polio Immunization Program Dr Rana Safdar requested to review the existing budget of polio immunization program.

Related Topics

Senate Polio Parliament Budget From

Recent Stories

ECC  approves proposal for subsidized electricity

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 may take 5 days to show symptoms: Study

9 minutes ago

Citizens for deploying additional staff at PIMS ca ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar calls ca ..

9 minutes ago

Seminar on aviation industry held at University of ..

9 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested in Karachi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.