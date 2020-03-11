Senate body seeks reasons behind new polio cases

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday sought details of polio situation and reasons behind increasing number of cases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday sought details of polio situation and reasons behind increasing number of cases in the country.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujaat expressed the desire to receive detailed briefing on Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

Some members of the committee were of the view that former head of polio immunization program should be invited to know the actual causes behind increasing number of polio cases.

The committee directed the Ministry of National Health Services to resolve the matter of health allowance and additional duties of doctors working at Parliament' pharmacy. Some members suggested to move this mater to Finance Bill.

Senator Ayesha Raza said that at one stage the polio cases reached at eight from 360 but again new polio cases were being reported regularly, which was concerning, she added.

National Coordinator Polio Immunization Program Dr Rana Safdar requested to review the existing budget of polio immunization program.