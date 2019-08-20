Senate body seeks report on delay in Nai Gaaj Dam Project, price escalation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms on Tuesday expressed its concerns over the unnecessary delay in completion of Nai Gaaj Dam Projects and cost escalation from Rs16 billion to Rs 46 billion.

It also expressed its annoyance over the repeated changes in the designs of the project that was the major cause of delay in project completion and cost escalation.

The committee, which met with Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani in the chair, also directed the Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report of causes that led to delay and cost rise of the project before the committee within a week time.

The Chairman stressed the need for setting priority projects looking into the resource availability before initiating the developmental projects and also asked for setting up a proper pattern for financing these projects.

Meanwhile, Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms Zafar Hassan apprised the meeting that development projects demand from the provinces was increasing, adding that forward liabilities were also huge.

He said that lack of resources were also the other reasons in timely completion of these projects that also enhanced their cost.However, he said that government was formulating polices in this regard to ensure completion of all social sector developmental projects with in the stipulated time-frame to avoid any unnecessary delay price escalation.

The senior officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) informed the committee that HEC had awarded 14,175 scholarships under its ongoing programs for financial year 2019-20.

It was also informed that 165, 088 students paid back their fees under Prime Minister Fee Reimbursement Scheme. Besides, 3,000 scholarships were also provided to students of Afghanistan during the last year, adding that 3,000 more scholarships would be provided this year.

The committee also recommended for initiating special scholarship programfor the female students from the less developed areas of different provinces, particularly from Balochistan to promote education in these areas.