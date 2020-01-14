Senate body seeks report regarding promotions of employees in PIMS

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday sought a report from the ministry regarding promotions of various cadres' employees in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday sought a report from the ministry regarding promotions of various cadres' employees in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The meeting was held here at Parliament House chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujat.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dr. Asad Ashraf, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot and Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

Senior officials of Ministry and PIMS briefed the committee about work, performance and functions of PIMS, Shahid Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and College of Nursing, PIMS, Islamabad along with budgetary allocation, heads of expenditure and income and revenue generated.

The committee was informed that a fact finding inquiry committee has been constituted by the Secretary Ministry of National Health Services. The final report of the committee will be submitted to standing committee when finalized.

The committee also discussed the public petition of Shair Muhammad Hazara regarding injustice in promotions cases in PIMS.

The senior officials of the PIMS informed the committee that the PIMS prepared the seniority according to the merit of the Federal Public Service Commission and sent it to ministry for finalization.

The committee expressed concerned over the delay in the promotions of nursing staff in PIMS. The committee also discussed construction of Shifa International Hospital on charity land with an aim to function as charity hospital raised by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.

The committee directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to clarify the status of Shifa International Hospital land and terms and conditions of its allotment as decided by the committee.

Regarding fake news being circulated about the death of children due to inefficiency of PIMS staff, Executive Director PIMS informed the committee that PIMS has conducted an inquiry in this regard and nothing wrong was found on the part of PIMS hospital staff.