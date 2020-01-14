UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Seeks Report Regarding Promotions Of Employees In PIMS

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

Senate body seeks report regarding promotions of employees in PIMS

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday sought a report from the ministry regarding promotions of various cadres' employees in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday sought a report from the ministry regarding promotions of various cadres' employees in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The meeting was held here at Parliament House chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujat.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dr. Asad Ashraf, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Dr. Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Senator Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot and Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

Senior officials of Ministry and PIMS briefed the committee about work, performance and functions of PIMS, Shahid Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University and College of Nursing, PIMS, Islamabad along with budgetary allocation, heads of expenditure and income and revenue generated.

The committee was informed that a fact finding inquiry committee has been constituted by the Secretary Ministry of National Health Services. The final report of the committee will be submitted to standing committee when finalized.

The committee also discussed the public petition of Shair Muhammad Hazara regarding injustice in promotions cases in PIMS.

The senior officials of the PIMS informed the committee that the PIMS prepared the seniority according to the merit of the Federal Public Service Commission and sent it to ministry for finalization.

The committee expressed concerned over the delay in the promotions of nursing staff in PIMS. The committee also discussed construction of Shifa International Hospital on charity land with an aim to function as charity hospital raised by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh.

The committee directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to clarify the status of Shifa International Hospital land and terms and conditions of its allotment as decided by the committee.

Regarding fake news being circulated about the death of children due to inefficiency of PIMS staff, Executive Director PIMS informed the committee that PIMS has conducted an inquiry in this regard and nothing wrong was found on the part of PIMS hospital staff.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Parliament Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority From Merit Packaging Limited Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

EGA attains highest-ever Emiratisation rate, focus ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC Empl ..

6 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Haftar First Agreed to Sign Agreement ..

2 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Norway join hands to ..

2 minutes ago

“Yes, Colonel Rahim is a spy backed by a network ..

56 minutes ago

Minister of Culture receives Japan&#039;s first la ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.