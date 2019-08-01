Senate body sought accounting profit of IPPs from NEPRA

Senate Sub-Committee on Power Thursday sought year-wise accounting profits report of Independent Power Plants (IPPs) from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in ten days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Senate Sub-Committee on Power Thursday sought year-wise accounting profits report of Independent Power Plants (IPPs) from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority ( NEPRA ) in ten days.

The Committee met under the chairmanship of Nauman Wazir Khattak here asked NEPRA to seek information about profitability of individual IPPs and its comparison with Returns on Profits under tariff.

The meeting was briefed on the accounting profits under tariff by Hub Power Company (HUBCO) and sought information on other IPPs on the same format.

The Committee noted that the objective to do this exercise was to see if all payments and profits were in accordance with the NEPRA terms and conditions and no over payments or excessive profits were being made by the IPPs.

The Committee also reviewed the issues of high tariff, capacity charges, heat rates and calculation of pay back periods of IPPs.