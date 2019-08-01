UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Sought Accounting Profit Of IPPs From NEPRA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:42 PM

Senate body sought accounting profit of IPPs from NEPRA

Senate Sub-Committee on Power Thursday sought year-wise accounting profits report of Independent Power Plants (IPPs) from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in ten days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Sub-Committee on Power Thursday sought year-wise accounting profits report of Independent Power Plants (IPPs) from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in ten days.

The Committee met under the chairmanship of Nauman Wazir Khattak here asked NEPRA to seek information about profitability of individual IPPs and its comparison with Returns on Profits under tariff.

The meeting was briefed on the accounting profits under tariff by Hub Power Company (HUBCO) and sought information on other IPPs on the same format.

The Committee noted that the objective to do this exercise was to see if all payments and profits were in accordance with the NEPRA terms and conditions and no over payments or excessive profits were being made by the IPPs.

The Committee also reviewed the issues of high tariff, capacity charges, heat rates and calculation of pay back periods of IPPs.

Related Topics

Senate Nepra Company Same Hub All From

Recent Stories

Gargash meets with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister

14 minutes ago

Pricey truck sales boost GM earnings despite lower ..

2 minutes ago

49 killed in two attacks in Yemen's Aden: official ..

2 minutes ago

Qadar Canal opened on Chief Minister's directions

2 minutes ago

Sindh University to celebrate Independence Day wit ..

2 minutes ago

Arrangements to celebrate Independence Day finaliz ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.