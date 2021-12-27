Senate body stresses coordination to check narcotics proliferation

Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control on Monday stressed the need for greater coordination between the Federal Machinery and the Provincial agencies to check the increase in narcotics proliferation in Pakistan

Chaired by Senator Ejaz Chaudhary the meeting was attended by Senator Falak Naz, Senator Rana Maqbool, Senator Shahdat Awan, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, and senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) along with all concerned.

Dr. Maqsood, a member of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), and other representatives of the organization were present as well.

Members took serious notice of the Ministry's inaction in certain matters and stressed the need for more coordinated efforts between government agencies.

The Senate body emphasized for taking on board the provincial governments regarding prevention of trafficking and peddling of drugs.

Mobilizing the Ulema to spread the message was also recommended by the committee.