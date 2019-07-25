Senate body suggests continuation of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science contract doctors salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday recommended continuation of salaries and extension in contract of doctors till December 31st of the current fiscal year working in Cardiac Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS).

The Committee which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Talha Mahmood informed about the agreement of Cardiac Center staff with PIMS for their contract extension and regularization.

The Secretary of Health Ministry told the senate body that a letter has been already sent to the Law Ministry in that regard.

President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) informed the Standing Committee that there were 223 employees currently working in PMDC of which 36 were officers, 196 regular, 18 on contract while ten was working as daily wages employees.

The Human Resource committee shortlisted 21 people after interviewing 57 people for the post of registrar, he said adding that, only five people were sent before the council, of which only one was selected, he added.

He assured the Committee that PMDC employees were not being sacked while the audit regarding their health allowances was underway.

The Chairman Committee asked the PMDC to ensure the implementation of PEPRA rules in recruitment process on merit basis besides seeking audit PERA report.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz said the transmission and distribution of electric power (amendment) bill 2019 was introduced for the purpose that the nomination of NEPRA chairman and its members should be made by the Federal government keeping in view their experience in the relevant field not be less than 12 years and their qualification.

Senator Javed Abbasi said there should be no compromise on educational qualification, but all the provinces should be given representation otherwise all four members could be selected from the same province.

On which the Chairman Committee asked the lawmakers to review the amendment bill in the context of the members committee's opinion and provide a report at the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Najma Hameed, Mohammad Tahir Bizenjo, Rubina Khalid, Naseebullah Bazai, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Executive Director PIMS, and Member NEPRA among other senior officials.