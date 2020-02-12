UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Suggests Reducing The Seats Of Upper House

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:26 PM

Senate body suggests reducing the seats of upper house

Senate standing committee on Law and Justice agreed to reduce the seats of upper house to 100 from 104

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Senate standing committee on Law and Justice agreed to reduce the seats of upper house to 100 from 104.The committee members will discuss the senate seats reduction issue with the Parliamentary leaders of all the parties.

Committee meeting was chaired by Senator Javed Abbasi on Wednesday also discussed to distribute the 8 senate seats of former FATA to KP province.Chairman said that less number of seats in the senate could help in legislation, by increasing seats the senate would be changed into National Assembly.Senator Waleed said that 3 seats of the senate should be allocated for the peoples who perform in an outstanding manner for the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

