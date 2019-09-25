UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Suggests Tax Exemption, Provision Of Subsidy For USC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:07 PM

Senate body suggests tax exemption, provision of subsidy for USC

Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Wednesday strongly recommended that the Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan should be given tax exemption as it was welfare organization working for the benefit of the common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Wednesday strongly recommended that the Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan should be given tax exemption as it was welfare organization working for the benefit of the common people.

The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Ahmed Ali also recommended that the corporation should be given subsidy to provide relief to the common masses, noting that it was not given any subsidy since 2014.

The committee also recommended the proposal of the Managing Director, Umer Lodhi that the half of the payment to beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) should be routed through USC, that would utilized to provide them ration through Ehsas Card scheme.

In addition, it also suggested that following Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) for purchasing its stocks for distribution to the masses should not be binding for USC.

Earlier, briefing the committee, USC Managing Director informed that the corporation was running in loss while it paid taxes of Rs. 0.947 billion during fiscal year (2018-19).

Informing the committee about its manpower, he said that USC had 12,869 workers against it requirement of 7000 while the monthly salaries of the employees were Rs. 7.02 billion.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Industries, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja informed the committee that the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) was running in losses and was close down in 2015.

He said that summary of Rs. 15 billion related to outstanding dues of retire employees of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) was submitted to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, which was not approved due to scarcity funds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Stocks 2015 Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister calls for effective measures to add ..

3 minutes ago

Taiwan's participation in int'l activities must be ..

3 minutes ago

US Envoy For Afghanistan Khalilzad Says to Meet Ru ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says in UN His Task Is to End Conflict i ..

3 minutes ago

Art competition held at Greater Iqbal Park

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.