Senate body suggests tax exemption, provision of subsidy for USC

(@imziishan)

Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Wednesday strongly recommended that the Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan should be given tax exemption as it was welfare organization working for the benefit of the common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Wednesday strongly recommended that the Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan should be given tax exemption as it was welfare organization working for the benefit of the common people.

The committee, which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Ahmed Ali also recommended that the corporation should be given subsidy to provide relief to the common masses, noting that it was not given any subsidy since 2014.

The committee also recommended the proposal of the Managing Director, Umer Lodhi that the half of the payment to beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) should be routed through USC, that would utilized to provide them ration through Ehsas Card scheme.

In addition, it also suggested that following Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) for purchasing its stocks for distribution to the masses should not be binding for USC.

Earlier, briefing the committee, USC Managing Director informed that the corporation was running in loss while it paid taxes of Rs. 0.947 billion during fiscal year (2018-19).

Informing the committee about its manpower, he said that USC had 12,869 workers against it requirement of 7000 while the monthly salaries of the employees were Rs. 7.02 billion.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Industries, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja informed the committee that the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) was running in losses and was close down in 2015.

He said that summary of Rs. 15 billion related to outstanding dues of retire employees of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) was submitted to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, which was not approved due to scarcity funds.