UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Takes Notice Of Construction Work By Power Companies During Peak Summer Season

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:38 PM

Senate body takes notice of construction work by power companies during peak summer season

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Power Fida Muhammad on Tuesday took strict notice of circle-wise construction work undertaken by the power companies during peak summer season instead of winter when electricity's demand was low

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Power Fida Muhammad on Tuesday took strict notice of circle-wise construction work undertaken by the power companies during peak summer season instead of winter when electricity's demand was low.

While discussing TESCO projects, a committee meeting here noted that no qualitative workshops were available in the tribal areas and that it was imperative to devise system to maintain checks and balances. TESCO officers informed the committee that the process of removing illegal transformers installed privately at homes was in progress The committee also took notice of private projects exceeding government schemes, when it was told that only 17 HT feeders were installed in comparison to 37 deposit works.

The committee recommended that all workshops that have the capacity to cater to needs to tribal areas must be engaged.

While evaluating PESCO Circle projects in the last one year, the committee was informed that lack of personnel and funds were two major issues which had plagued the PESCO's performance.

Senator Fida directed that all details in that regard must be provided in the next meeting.

While discussing the projects and performances of IESCO, the committee chairman directed the organization to provide circle wise details of projects in the next meeting.

As regards 132 KV grid stations constructed at various locations by the PESCO during the last year, the committee was informed that 16 projects were completed, six were under progress and six new ones were due to commence. All the new projects would be started subject to availability of funds.

During the briefing regarding regularization of services of IESCO's contingent/adhoc /contractual employees hired since 2014, Senator Fida Muhammad stressed the need for giving them priority. Placing an advertisement for new positions without adjusting the already recruited employees was a gross violation of human rights, he added. The ministry assured that it would look into the matter.

The committee stressed the need for formulation of a policy for daily wagers.

Related Topics

Senate Electricity Progress Circle All Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company PESCO

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 6878 peo ..

2 minutes ago

Shoigu, French Counterpart Spoke by Phone - Russia ..

3 minutes ago

GOP releases sales tax refund of Rs 22 billion, In ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports reviews trends influencing future ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief Informed by Khalilzad on State of US-Tali ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Discusses Arms Control, Middle Ea ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.