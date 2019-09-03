Senate body takes notice of construction work by power companies during peak summer season

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Power Fida Muhammad on Tuesday took strict notice of circle-wise construction work undertaken by the power companies during peak summer season instead of winter when electricity's demand was low

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman of the Senate 's Standing Committee on Power Fida Muhammad on Tuesday took strict notice of circle-wise construction work undertaken by the power companies during peak summer season instead of winter when electricity 's demand was low.

While discussing TESCO projects, a committee meeting here noted that no qualitative workshops were available in the tribal areas and that it was imperative to devise system to maintain checks and balances. TESCO officers informed the committee that the process of removing illegal transformers installed privately at homes was in progress The committee also took notice of private projects exceeding government schemes, when it was told that only 17 HT feeders were installed in comparison to 37 deposit works.

The committee recommended that all workshops that have the capacity to cater to needs to tribal areas must be engaged.

While evaluating PESCO Circle projects in the last one year, the committee was informed that lack of personnel and funds were two major issues which had plagued the PESCO's performance.

Senator Fida directed that all details in that regard must be provided in the next meeting.

While discussing the projects and performances of IESCO, the committee chairman directed the organization to provide circle wise details of projects in the next meeting.

As regards 132 KV grid stations constructed at various locations by the PESCO during the last year, the committee was informed that 16 projects were completed, six were under progress and six new ones were due to commence. All the new projects would be started subject to availability of funds.

During the briefing regarding regularization of services of IESCO's contingent/adhoc /contractual employees hired since 2014, Senator Fida Muhammad stressed the need for giving them priority. Placing an advertisement for new positions without adjusting the already recruited employees was a gross violation of human rights, he added. The ministry assured that it would look into the matter.

The committee stressed the need for formulation of a policy for daily wagers.