Senate body takes notice of delay in less developed areas' projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas on Friday took serious notice of the delay in major projects in less developed areas and directed the concerned to furnish reasons of the delay in bypass projects of Balochistan.

The committee meeting chaired by Usman Khan Kakar noted that the provincial road plans have not been implemented despite approval of a resolution.

The meeting commenced with a briefing by NHA on steps taken by the organization for the construction of two bypasses at Loralai. Usman Khan Kakar directed seeking the reasons for delay in the vital projects of Balochistan to fix responsibility. The Committee was further informed that Loralai Bypass was not part of any package and the provision of fund does not contain in the current Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) for these bypasses. Tendering of the projects had been conducted and after technical evaluation the work would commence by mid September. While taking up the issue of dualization of road at new bypass Muslim Bagh, the committee was informed that the detailed design has been prepared by the consultant and the bypass would be dualized soon.

They said that the dualization of Zhob, Kuchlak section of N-50 was planned to be carried out in order to make this section a continuation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Corridor.

While being briefed on Land Acquisition for CPEC (Western Rout) Yarak DI Khan to Zhob, the committee was informed that Yarak to Sagu Package of CPEC-Western Route was routed through 14-Mouzaz with an approximate length of 50 Kms.

The Land acquisition process from Sagu to Dhansar to Zhob section of CPEC-WR has not been started yet due to non-provision of final and approved alignment by National Engineering Service Pakistan (NESPAK). Presenting details of Chakdara Kalam Road, the committee was informed that 62 percent of the 82 Km road has been completed and is functional upto Fatehpur. However, the route between Bahrain and Kalam was still in progress. The Committee was informed that the major cause of delay was lack of fund releases in a timely manner and assured that work on the project would be completed by October, 2019, after which the committee could visit the site. Discussing motorway projects that fall under CPEC, the committee was informed that all projects have been completed within stipulated timelines. The Committee was briefed on the status of the Asian Development bank (ADB) funded project of Qilla Saifullah to Loralai (Lot-1) and Loralai to Waigum Rud section (Lot-II) which was initiated in August 2016 and currently in final stages.

The meeting was attended by senators including Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Gianchand, Anwar Lal Dean, Molvi Faiz Muhammad and senior officials from the Ministry for Communications, and Ministry of Planning Development and Reform, National Highway Authority (NHA).