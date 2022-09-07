Senate body takes notice of delay in PIA flights

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Wednesday took serious notice of the delay in flights of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) inside and outside of Pakistan during the last two months.

The senate body also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to issue notices to the booking agents countrywide that no encashment will be allowed on any return ticket after the exit of the passenger till its return back to their home country while traveling on a visit visa.

These measures are taken to curtail the misuse of return tickets for illicit settlement/work purposes aboard. The officials of FIA and Immigration apprised the committee that the issue of cancellation of return ticket by the agent back in the home county after the passenger has flown out has been flagged earlier.

The official informed that after the check by the immigration, the traveller is deported and the airlines also have to pay a heavy fine.

The committee commented that it is a serious offence for which FIA was not exercising its powers.

The committee stressed that this is not only causing great defamation to the country but also comes under the domain of national offence and strict notice should be taken on it.

The FIA officials termed it a procedural irregularity and said that it does not come under the ambit of committing an offence.

The Chairman Committee sought the list of similar cases and directed the FIA for devising an action plan in this regard.

The committee took serious notice of the delay in PIA flights and noted that the number of FIA counters were not enough to entertain the passengers, which also causes delays.

The committee was also informed by the FIA officials that the delay in flights in the UK especially at Heathrow airport is because of the agging of staff after the layoffs during the Covid -19.

The FIA officials informed that the delay is also caused because of completion of immigration/ customs documentation as per the country's immigration rules and requirements.

The committee also took the point of public importance raised by Senator Azam Khan Swati on negligence and inhuman behaviour of PIA on the ground staff at Dubai International airport, with Passengers of flight (PK212) on August 14 2022, enroute to Islamabad as the flight was 18-30 hours late.

The officials informed the committee that the aircraft was declared (AOG) by Engineering. The committee was briefed that PK 212 developed a technical issue before the pushback; therefore all passengers were dissembled from the aircraft. Later the aircraft was declared AOG and a night stop was announced. In order to accommodate passengers, PIA staff on duty contacted different hotels to arrange rooms for the passenger layover but in vain.

The Ministry of Aviation briefed that as per Dubai Immigration and Dubai Civil Aviation policy single entry visit holders cancelled or expired resident visa holders are not allowed to re-enter the country after the exit stamp from Immigration. As a result, such passengers had to stay in the departure lounge. It was further informed that two dead bodies were booked on the same flight. PIA staff coordinated with the ground handling agent and sent back both dead bodies to the dedicated cold storage in the cargo section.

The PIA officials said that the matter has been taken up under consideration for further investigation and the handlers if have shown negligence and bad behaviors will be taken to task.

On the matter of implementation of the requirement of Financial Action Tasks Force (FATF) regarding submission of Customs Declaration (Currency Declaration) by inbound and outbound international passengers to stop money laundering, the committee was briefed that Pakistan customs requested for placement of currency Declaration Counters in both international arrival and departure lounges at all the international airports along with pre-recorded announcement in urdu and English languages with regard to the declaration of currency by inbound and out-bound passengers considering the country's commitment to complete with FATF regulations and their upcoming visits of Pakistan.

The Ministry said that accordingly, instructions have been issued to COOs/AMPs of all international airports for the provision of currency declaration counters.