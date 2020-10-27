Senate body takes notice of non-compliance of recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate Implementation Committee in its meeting on Tuesday took strong notice of the matters pertaining to a special report of the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution; in view of non-compliance of the recommendations made by the Committee despite lapse of reporting time.

The committee also deliberated over the case of Dr. Lal Rehman whose appointment on the basis FATA Domicile was denied by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC); present implementation status of Committee's directions and personal assurance of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. It also considered Public Petition of Muhammad Riaz addressed to Chairman Senate pertaining to 8000 affectees of Pak Arab Housing.

The meeting held at Parliament House was chaired by Senator Nighat Mirza and attended by Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Senator Hidayatullah and senior officers of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Division, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Discussing a special report of the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution; in view of non-compliance of the recommendations made by the committee with regards to sale of 172 acres of land at Gadani Beach.

The committee was informed that in the decision of 81st meeting of PTDC board of Directors it was recommended to forward the case of sale of land measuring 172 acres at Gadanni Beach for approval of the Prime Minister.

Accordingly a draft summary was moved by the Managing Director, PTDC to the Cabinet Division for onward submission to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, for approval which could not be materialized because execution of any such sale of land was against the law.

The committee asserted that this matter had been under discussion on numerous forums for several years and no final solution could be reached.

This is a case of negligence on the part government functionaries of the related departments on relevant posts.

In these years when the private investment was allowed and a confusion was created in the matter; leading to huge investment by the investor. It stressed the need for an investigation.

The Committee was informed that the process of sale of 172 acres of land to MK Pakistan did not have approval from the competent authority.

The Coastal Development/ Government of Balochistan acted beyond their mandate by entering into an agreement with MK Pakistan.

When MK Pakistan understood this, it approached PTDC for allotment of Land. The company was aware that it was developing a piece of land for which it did not possess any legal rights.

The committee was further informed that no allotment or lease had been finalized with MK Pakistan and as such no payment had been received.

While discussing the case of Dr. Lal Rehman whose appointment on the basis FATA Domicile was denied by the FPSC; Senator Hidayatullah who raised the matter was of the view that rights of FATA areas that were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being usurped due to the ignorance of state machinery regarding rules and laws pertaining to the issue.

He asserted that in the last meeting, the decision regarding this case had been finalized and today the respondents stood clueless as to all commitments made in the last meeting.

He inquired under which rule a candidate that belonged to FATA not apply to universities and colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa; especially after the merger. Senator Hidayat Ullah walked out in protest.

Considering Public Petition o Muhammad Riaz addressed to Chairman Senate pertaining to 8000 affectees of Pak Arab Housing; the committee was informed that the CEO of the project was former Senator Ammar Ahmed Khan had cheated investors of the project; since he had no land and therefore cannot deliver. There are 4200 people who have fallen prey to this fraud. The committee was informed that the CEO of this project was on bail and the matter was being investigated by NAB.