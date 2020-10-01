UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Takes Notice Of Non-payment Of $800 Mln By Etisalat Against PTCL Privatisation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:57 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Thursday took the notice of non-payment of $800 million by Etisalat - a United Arab Emirates based telecom company - against the privatisation of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

The committee decided to discuss the matter in the presence of privatization officials and other relevant stakeholders to settle the issue amicably.

During the meeting, the committee was apprised about the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA)'s progress.

The NAPHDA deputy chairman said so far two million people had registered themselves under the scheme.

The chairman assured full cooperation on behalf of the committee and asked to make the registration process easier and faster so that the maximum people could benefit from the facility.

The committee underscored the need of housing facilities adjacent to the cities so they could easily travel to the cities to earn their livelihood as the project was launched for the poor and middle class families.

Senator Talha Mahmood chaired the meeting and attended by senators, Seemi Ezdi, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Mushahidullah Khan, Dr Asad Ashraf, Rubina Khalid, Dr Ashok Kumar, Anwar Lal Din, Samina Saeed and Waleed Iqbal.

