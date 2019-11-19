UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Takes Serious Notice Of Absence Of Health Officials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Senate body takes serious notice of absence of health officials

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday took serious notice of frequent absence of senior officials of the ministry from committee meetings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday took serious notice of frequent absence of senior officials of the ministry from committee meetings.

During standing committee meeting chaired by Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, the members expressed their displeasure over absence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services and Secretary National Health Services.

The committee members boycotting the meeting went to the chamber of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to draw his attention towards the matter.

They apprised the Senate chairman that the high ups of Health Ministry are least interested in attending the Senate body meetings and other parliamentary affairs and take things very easy.

On which, the Senate chairman and Leader of the House expressing displeasure, made it clear that strict action will be taken on such absence. The Senate chairman said that the government should ensure presence of concerned ministers and officials in the Senate standing committee meetings.

