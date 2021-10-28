Senate body terms damage report about GENCO-II unsatisfactory

Senate Standing Committee on Power Thursday expressed displeasure over report regarding damage and repair of GENCO-II and termed it unsatisfactory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Power Thursday expressed displeasure over report regarding damage and repair of GENCO-II and termed it unsatisfactory.

The committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the chair discussed rehabilitation plan of the delicensed public sector power generation plants and improvement of power generation plants of all GENCOs, demage report regarding GENCO-II, Kunda culture, capacity payment to IPPs and recent test conducted by PESCO for Assistant Line Men (ALM) and other staff etcetera.

Saifullah Abro observed that complete information was not given to the committee. Punishment could be given to the authority concerned for providing false information to the committee, he added.

He said rehabilitation report of 747 MW GENCO-II could not provided to the committee so far which was due in last September. Direction had already given to submit the report to the committee in September after getting approval from the board of directors concerned, he added.

The GENCO-II CEO told the committee that an independent inquiry report had already been submitted to the committee and internal inquiry report would soon be provided.

The committee chairman said it was an important matter as the affected plant had not yet been restored.

The Guddu Power Plant CEO informed the committee that GENCO-II would bear the repair expenditure of Guddu Power Plant and the issue was being presented before the BoDs.

Saifullah Abro warned that the matter would be sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the investigation if appropriate steps were not taken.

He went on to say that there were no technical expert in BoDs of public sector power companies. Those people were made member of boards who had no experience of power sector, he added.

He disclosed that eight chairmen of BoDs of various power distribution companies (DISCOs) were former CEOs of K-Electric and K-E was controlling all DISCOs.

The chairman directed the power division to submit all details to the committee about capacity payment to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the next meeting.

Detailed briefing was given to the committee about Kunda culture and steps taken to curb power pilferage in DISCOs.

The Chairman directed all DISCOs to complete ongoing process of recruitment till December in their respective companies in order to overcome staff shortage issue.

Earlier, senator Hadiyat Ullah protested over non-absence of Minister of Power and Secretary Power Division in the meeting.

The Chairman told that both were busy in an important meeting at the PM House and they had already informed the committee.

The meeting was attended by Senators Talha Mehmood, Hadiyat Ullah Khan, Fida Muhammad, Chairman NEPRA, senior official of the ministry and other concerned departments.