Senate body thanks China, Russia to voice for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Thursday lauded China for voicing in favour of right to self-determination of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) at the United Nations Security Council.

The committee meeting, chaired by Rehman Malik, also thanked Russia for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir after the world's prestigious forum and advocating to resolve the issue as per the Shimla agreement.

The chairman asked the international community to take steps for ending the continued curfew in the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK) and said that worst human rights violations were being committed in the IOJK He also asked the government for taking steps to expose real face of Indian Prime Minister Modi at international level.

"World must be apprised about the brutality and cruelty being done by the Modi government in the IOJK," he added.

The committee also strongly condemned the continued curfew in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee also asked the government to announce compensation for the people affected by recent rains and snow in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Balochistan.

The committee also appreciated the Pakistan army for providing assistance to the affected people in the rain and snowfall hit areas.

The committee also strongly condemned Quetta Masjid bomb blast and directed the Inspector General Balochistan and Chief Secretary of the province for comprehensive briefing on the incident.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati also strongly condemned the Quetta bomb blast and endured committee suggestion for comprehensive briefing on the incident. He said it was responsibility of the government to protect the life and propriety of citizens.

The committee deferred "The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matter) bill, 2020 with objective for further deliberation.

The National Assembly has already passed "The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2019" for providing legal support to the requesting state (foreign country) by executing necessary actions on its territory in criminal cases warranting shared assistance.

The House passed the bill with majority vote. According to objects and reasons of the Bill, "Increase in international organized crime has made it imperative for international community including Pakistan to improve effectiveness of legal instruments. Lack of uniformity in law and weak coordination mechanism between countries affect combating of crimes across borders. In order to overcome these challenges, legal cover is essentially required."