UrduPoint.com

Senate Body To Discuss Issue Of Long Outage Of QAU In Next Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Senate body to discuss issue of long outage of QAU in next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Senator Irfan Siddiqui Monday termed the long power outage in Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) sad and informed that the matter had been included in the agenda of the next committee's meeting for discussion.

Talking to the media persons outside Parliament House, he said that we heard news regarding clashes between students in many universities across the country which needed to be resolved on priority basis.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that running the university without any VC was not a positive thing as the absence of Vice Chancellors (VCs) in universities caused governance issues in the higher education sector.

The chairman said that all aspects of this serious matter would be examined in detail in the next meeting of the standing committee.

Related Topics

Senate Education Parliament Irfan Siddiqui Media All Sad

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

13 minutes ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

26 minutes ago
 Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

29 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

35 minutes ago
 Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of ..

Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of hope for publishing’s futur ..

1 hour ago
 Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Champion ..

Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Championship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.