Senate body to discuss Science and Technology budget proposals on June 06

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The members of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology would be given a briefing regarding the budget proposals of the public sector development program for the fiscal year 2023-24 in a meeting on June 06 (Tuesday).

The members will be briefed on the budget proposals of the Ministry of Science and Technology's public sector development program for the fiscal year 2023-24. According to the Senate Secretariat, the meeting would be held at the Ministry of Science and Technology under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen. The meeting will also discuss the Pakistan Halal Authority Amendment Bill 2023, Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority Amendment Bill 2023.

The Rector of COMSATS University will give a briefing status of the 2022-23 budget, establishment of Nausar, Quetta Campus and fixing salaries of regular employees and daily wagers/ contract employees according to federal government basic pay scales. The officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology will brief about the budget proposals of the public sector development program for the fiscal year 2023-24. The committee members, Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch and other relevant officials will participate in the meeting.