Senate body to move privilege motion against CEO K-Electric for not attending meeting

Expressing displeasure over the absence of K-Electric Chief Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi in the meeting, the Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Expressing displeasure over the absence of K-Electric Chief Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi in the meeting, the Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday decided to write a letter to the Chairman Senate for issuing notice to summon the CEO K-Electric besides moving a privilege motion against him.

The committee which met with Saifullah Abro in the Chair discussed various issues of the K- Electric including the inception of the Company, a complete procedure including the tendering process of privatization of K-Electric, ownership, and achievements made so far, development sector plan and projects along with tendering process and investments made and details of correspondence made with Power Division regarding the installation of new power plants and implementation status of the nine recommendations made by the committee in its previous committee meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee expressed its displeasure over the absence of CEO K-Electric in the meeting.

The Chairman Committee said that in the previous meeting, the CEO, K-Electric was instructed to attend and brief the Committee.

The Committee also unanimously decided to move a privilege motion against CEO, K - Electric for his absence from the Committee meeting.

The Committee also raised the absence of the Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) in the meeting.

The Senate Standing Committee also wrote a letter to the Chairman Senate regarding the continuous absence of the minister.

The Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, K-Electric was representing the CEO and repeatedly said that she was ready to answer all the questions however the Committee believed that a person from the marketing was not eligible to give a briefing regarding the development plans & investments made by K-Electric since 2006 till date.

The Committee also raised a question on the details of the K Electric contract and circular debt which has not been resolved as yet.

Senator Fida Muhammad said that K Electric's contract with the National Grid had expired in 2015, and has not yet been renewed despite lapses of eight years. The committee members restrained the K-Electric to give a briefing in the absence of the CEO, K-Electric however the Chairman Committee gave chance to the chief marketing officer and inquired the K-Electric on investment of Rs. 475 billion in various projects which the official failed to answer.

The Committee also called for a briefing on the problems of Karachi's electricity consumers. The Committee gave a directive to implement the deployment of 20% of engineers to the all DISCOs.

The Committee also showed great displeasure over the in-competent CEO, GENCO II & III who had no knowledge of the field and came unprepared in the Committee meeting.

The committee also showed great reservation on the recovery amount from the GE in light of letters issued by the Power Division regarding the recovery of an amount worth Rs. 10.8 billion and maintenance amount P.O $ 32 million regarding damage of 747MW (GT-14) and action was taken against BoD, GHCL & BoD, GENCO-II.

The Chairman Committee raised the question as to how come P.O $32 million was released and stressed that the amount may be recovered, implement the recommendation and report to be submitted to the Committee within one week.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Syed Shibi Faraz, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Zeeshan Khanzada, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, and Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi. Officials from the Power Division, K-Electric, Privatization Commission, and other attached departments were also in attendance.