Senate body to take up interim report on alleged corruption in NIIAP project Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation is scheduled to take up an interim report on alleged corruption in the project of New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) here on Wednesday.

According to a meeting notice placed at the Senate Secretariat's website, the committee would consider "Interim Report on the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Behramand Khan Tangi on corruption in the project of New Islamabad International Airport as referred by the House on 13th November 2018 for consideration and report." The committee would also get a briefing on different taxes imposed on air tickets, consider a report of the Women Protection Committee of PIA and hear officials concerned in a case pertaining to harassment at the workplace.

Besides, the body would be briefed on Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees.

The committee meeting is scheduled to be held under chairmanship of Senator Mushahidullah Khan and attended by members including Senators Faisal Javed, Nauman Wazir Khattak, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Chaudhary Tanvir Khan, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Moula Bux Chandio, Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Sajjad Hussain Turi, besides Movers Senators Behramand Khan Tangi and Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi.