Senate Body Unanimously Adopts Resolution, Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:43 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Defense, under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, convened a significant meeting to discuss matters related to national security and public welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Defense, under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, convened a significant meeting to discuss matters related to national security and public welfare.

The meeting, which was held on Thursday, encompassed an array of agenda items, including the commemoration of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada, condemnation of the May 9 arson and vandalism incident, and the resolution of a land issue in Turbat, Balochistan, a news release said.

To commence the proceedings, the committee members paid their respect to the martyrs by offering Fateha on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada Pakistan Day. This solemn moment served as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by the valiant defenders of our nation.

During the meeting, the committee unanimously passed a resolution expressing unwavering solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces and condemning the regrettable incidents of arson and vandalism that occurred on May 9.

The resolution reflected the committee's strong commitment to upholding peace, stability, and security within the country and demanded the culprits should be caught and brought to justice, following the due process of law after a transparent investigation.

The Committee also discussed the land issue in Turbat which Senator Naseema Ehsan raised as a point of public importance, prompting the committee to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The officials of the Ministry of Defense, led by Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan provided a comprehensive briefing on the issue which was welcomed and appreciated by the Committee.

After hearing the perspectives of all concerned, the committee unanimously concluded that the issue at hand was not one of "land occupation but rather of land transfer".

The Committee unanimously observed that the "land was acquired by Pakistan Navy lawfully from the Government of Balochistan and by fulfilling all the formalities, including payment of all amounts due'.

The committee while disposing of the matter emphasized that the matter is subjudice in the Supreme Court and the responsibility for resolving this issue lies with the Government of Balochistan as compensation had already been paid.

In the interest of the province and its inhabitants, the committee directed the Pakistan Navy to engage in dialogue with the affected individuals to resolve the issue amicably. The matter was referred to Chairman Senate for coordination with the Balochistan government.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defense, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting's outcomes.

He highlighted the committee's commitment to ensuring justice, accountability, and the welfare of all citizens.

Senator Sayed acknowledged the invaluable role played by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation's interests and called for continued support to strengthen their capabilities.

