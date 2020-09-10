UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Unanimously Passed A Resolution To Acknowledge LEAs To Maintain Law & Order During Moharram

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:26 PM

Senate body unanimously passed a resolution to acknowledge LEAs to maintain law & order during Moharram

Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to acknowledge and appreciate the ministry of Interior and all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order and security during Muharram all over the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to acknowledge and appreciate the ministry of Interior and all Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order and security during Muharram all over the committee.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Rehman Malik, chairman of the committee.

The committee acknowledged the relentless efforts of the Secretary, Ministry of Interior and LAEs under his command to prove their mettle despite limited sources, different difficult circumstances and terror threat from miscreants.

The committee also appreciated and expressed its gratitude to religious scholars who showed highest sense of national responsibility to ensure interfaith harmony in the country.

The committee strongly condemned use of indiscriminate use of pellets and tear gas by Indian forces on peaceful processions on Ashura in India Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The committee urged the government to bring such gross violations of the Human Rights (HR) and religious freedom to United Nations Office.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior also appreciated the action taken by the ministry of Interior on the 6000 illegal visas issued to the foreign nations who have been declared illegal.

The committee unanimously demands that strict action under the law against those who are responsible for granting illegal visas to the foreign nationals by putting our national security at risk and to devise a clear comprehensive policy of deportation of illegal immigrants in the national interest.

Members of the committee including Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Senator Sassui Palijo and Senator Prof. Sajid Mir also attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Interior and other senior officials of the ministry, FIA, NADRA and CDA.

