Senate Body Unanimously Passed "The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill"

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Senate body unanimously passed "The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill"

Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Tuesday unanimously passed "The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill" with amendments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Tuesday unanimously passed "The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill" with amendments.

A meeting of the committee was held at Parliament House with Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai in the chair .

The committee discussed "The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill" clause by clause. The Bill moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi intending to increase penalties for various violations.

The bill aimed to make motorway safer for the citizens, he claimed. The chairman committee opined that the increase in penalties was not meant to collect revenue but to curb the violations.

Futhermore, Senator Muhammad Akram was of view that penalties should be fixed by keeping in view the capacity of public.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani told the committee that bill was designed only to increase penalties for major offences.

However, Senator Shammim Afridi told the committee that majority of drivers of heavy vehicles were addicted to drugs and the bill would prove fruitful in curbing the menace.

After the detail deliberations, the committee unanimously passed "The National Highway Safety Amendment Bill" with amendments.

The meeting was attended by Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Shammim Afridi, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Umer Farooq, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Muhammad Akram, Secretary for Ministry of Communications, IG Motorway Police, Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) and other senior officers of Ministry as well.

