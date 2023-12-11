Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Israeli atrocities against the innocent Palestinians including the children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Israeli atrocities against the innocent Palestinians including the children.

The committee met under the Chairmanship of Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri here at the Parliament Lodges.

The committee strongly condemned the United States' veto against the United Nations Security Council Resolution passed by the majority of the world nations for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The committee strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians including elderly people, children, and patients in hospitals and urged the government to take immediate action for the same.

The committee directed the ministry to investigate the non-registered company, Fifth Pilar Takaful Ltd, involved in the illegal booking of Hajj and Umrah.

Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Chairman informed that the company was, falsely claiming affiliation with HOAP, and deceiving the public by promoting installment-based Hajj, potentially contributing to a broader fraud scheme.

The ministry enlisted the Federal Investigation Agency to probe the matter and submit a report.

The committee's directive to involve the Pakistani Ambassador in Riyadh to implement the decision on reducing private Hajj Group Organizers from 905 to 46 was accepted.

It was briefed that there would be a gradual reduction in the number of pilgrims, with each organizer allowed a minimum of 500 for Hajj 2024, 1,000 for 2025, and 2,000 for 2026.

The discussion also covered approaching Saudi authorities to expand the Road to Makkah Project to other Pakistani airports, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. Saudi approval had been granted for including Karachi airport, with ongoing efforts to extend the project to Lahore airport for enhanced facilitation.

Regarding arrangements for Hajj 2024, the committee apprised that the tentative package cost had decreased to Rs.1,075,000 from Rs.1,175,000. Hujjaj would receive a complimentary baggage allowance of 30kg with a QR code, along with a free Hajj sim containing 7GB data. Additionally, Hajj has been categorized into Short Hajj (20 to 25 days) and Long Hajj (38 to 42 days).

The committee also emphasized the reduction of airline fare charges to the Hajj package and decided to take the matter to the prime minister for speedy implementation of the committee’s recommendations.

In attendance were Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Prof. Sajid Mir, Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed and other senior officials of relevant departments were also in attendance.